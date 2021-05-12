Eid-El-Fitr: Police Deploy 3,200 Personnel In Imo As Tension Heightens

In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu, the command assured Imo indigenes that it is collaborating with all security agencies in the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 12, 2021

The Imo State Police Command on Tuesday said it had deployed a total of 3200 personnel to ensure adequate security in the state as Muslim faithful mark the Eid-El-Fitr celebration.

 

File Photo

Ikeokwu said the police had made adequate arrangements to ensure the safety and security of lives and property within the period of the celebration.

 

While felicitating with Muslim faithful in the state, he asked them to use the period to pray for the sustenance of peace and security in the state and the unity and peace of the nation at large.

 

Meanwhile, the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Audi, has ordered the 15 Zonal Commanders of the Corps to beef up security in all the state.

 

This comes as the Corps renews efforts to maintain security before, during and after the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

 

NSCDC, who disclosed this via a statement issued by its spokesman, Olusola Odumosu, said the directive followed threats of attack by miscreants and bandits in different parts of the country necessity must be forestalled to guarantee a peaceful and hitch-free Sallah celebration.

