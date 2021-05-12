IPOB Directs Igbo People In Southern Cameroon To Observe May 20 Ambazonia Remembrance Day Over 'Genocidal Killings'

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu has directed its members residing in the Southern territories of Cameroon, known as Ambazonia to observe the sit-at-home remembrance day in the land on May 20.

Dr Cho Ayaba, the Ambazonian leader earlier announced that Ambazonians should observe the day to honour the victims of the genocidal killings perpetrated by the Cameroonian President, Paul Biya.



Kanu stated that Biafrans and Ambazonians share the same fate and have enjoyed a robust relationship in their struggle for self-determination hence should support each other’s agitated values.



This was contained in a statement released to SaharaReporters by the media and publicity secretary of the IPOB, Emma Powerful, on Wednesday.



“Following the declaration by the Ambazonia leader, Dr Cho Ayaba, that May 20th would be observed as sit-at-home in Ambazonia to mark the day the Paul Biya-led Government of Cameroon started killing the innocent and peaceful citizens of Ambazonia, the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, under the global command of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, hereby, directs all Biafrans living in Ambazobia to fully comply with the directive.



“Biafra and Ambazobia share a lot in common, and we are prepared to give them all the necessary support and solidarity in their struggle for independence.



“We, therefore, urge all Biafrans living in Ambazobia to close shop on May 20, and remain indoors in full compliance with the sit-at-home order by the leader of our sister country. We equally advise all Biafrans intending to travel to Ambazonia on that day to shelve the trip until after the exercise. Biafra and Ambazonia have enjoyed a robust relationship in our struggle for self-determination.



“Ambazobia has adopted 20th of May every year in honour of the victims of the genocidal killings in Ambazonia by the terrorist Republic of Cameroun. This was the day the Paul Biya-led murderous regime in Cameroon launched military onslaught and occupation of Ambazonia.





“The genocidal killing was, however, challenged four years ago through stiff resistance and great sacrifices by patriotic Ambazonians. Consequently, the people of Ambazonia have decided to henceforth, observe the 20th of May as a day to commemorate the resistance and defeat of their enemy, the Cameroonian forces.



“We equally note with delight, the directive by the leadership of the Ambazonian Liberation Movement to all Ambazonians, to observe May 31 Biafra Remembrance Day sit-at-home order in honour of our fallen heroes.



“This show of solidarity between both countries is amazing, and will be sustained until and even after our independence is realised. Both countries shall continue to explore other opportunities to promote peaceful cooperation and regional security and economic advancement,” the statement read.