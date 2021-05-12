More Military Action Coming To South-East Nigeria, Others, Says Chief of Defence Staff

Irabor added that there was now a "little calm" in the North-West and North-Central going by the decimation of a number of the bandits and their leaders in the past weeks by the Military.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 12, 2021

The Chief of the Defence Staff, Gen Lucky Irabor, has said that the military will carry out President Muhammadu Buhari's directive to the letter as the South-East, North-East and North-West regions will witness more military actions. 

Irabor added that there was now a "little calm" in the North-West and North-Central going by the decimation of a number of the bandits and their leaders in the past weeks by the Military. 

The CDS stated this in an interview with State House reporters while briefing them on the outcome of the security meeting with Buhari on Tuesday. 

He said, "Based on the President's directive, yes of course, we are. And I like to reiterate that, for those who have been following the developments in the North-West; for example, the various operations where bandits were neutralised and some of their leaders were also taken.  

"We equally saw last week the rescue operation that was undertaken. These are intelligence-led operations and they are all geared towards observing the directives of Mr President. And that's the reason why you have observed a little calm in the North-West and in the North-Central. Quite a lot has also happened. 

"In the South-East, you've also been following the reports of the actions we have to undertake in that regard. We are on top of the situation regarding his (President's) directive and you will see more action."
Buhari on Tuesday approved new security measures for the South-East and South-South regions of the country. 

The acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, disclosed this to State House Correspondents after the security meeting.

He, however, declined to give details.

The President had also approved a memo presented by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd), on the control of drugs, which he said are enablers of Insecurity, but did not also elaborate.

The NSA said the meeting stressed the need to address the security challenges in the country particularly those that had arisen in the last few months. 

SaharaReporters, New York

