Police Arrest 2 Suspects Who Buried Wives, Others In Mass Grave in Benue

Men of the Benue State Police Command have arrested two suspects in connection with mass grave discovered in the Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects: Terseer, alias Bob Tsetse and Orkashima David, alias Cash Money were arrested by the police after leading them to the graves where they buried their victims, including their wives.

File photo used to illustrate story.

The suspects, according to ThisDay, were nabbed in Osun State after having fled Benue State following killings, kidnappings and armed robbery activities carried out in Mbamon, Tavachan, Michiche council ward of Katsina-Ala LGA of Benue State in less than three years.



The two suspects, both members of a 10-man criminal group, took the policemen around the shallow graves, including dry and abandoned wells, where they buried their dead victims to hide their atrocious deeds.



Among the six decomposing bodies discovered so far were three males and three females, including their wives and those of the men killed between January and April of 2021.



The decomposing bodies recovered from the dry wells were their victims: Hon John Nyitamen, Madam Catherine Akiishi and Aondoverb Fidelix, with another and two wives of the suspects found in shallow graves.



Both suspects confessed to have killed their wives.

One of them, Terseer, said his wife died following a rift between them after a wood he threw at her pierced her neck mistakenly.



The other suspect, David, revealed that his wife’s death was instigated by his father after he alleged that his wife was trying to burn his house by calling security agents.



According to him, through the help of his two other gang members, they killed her and buried her in a shallow grave.



CSP Justin Gberindyer, who confirmed the arrest of one of the accomplices, stated that effort was ongoing to arrest the other and the suspect’s father, who allegedly initiated the crime.



The suspects further gave six names of their gang members as Umangu Ihuman, alias Aka; Agwe, alias Banga; Aondover Ihom, alias D’ver; Luper, and Yaryon alias Snake, saying however that four of them had been killed.



The suspects also claimed to be working for one Azonto, a militia leader, who was the late Gana’s second-in-command responsible for several kidnapping and killing of innocent people and security agents in the Sankera axis of the state.



The Deputy Chairman of Katsina-Ala LGA, Mr. Agba Thomas, who saw the graves, said justice would be served on the two notorious criminals, “who have made life unbearable and farming activities impossible for the people of the area.”



Agba stated further their arrest would bring relief to the families who have long searched for the remains of their loved ones.



When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident, saying the two suspects are in their custody and will be arraigned but pending the conclusion of the investigation.



Anene said the state Commissioner of Police, Audu Madaki, had vowed that all criminals, who pose threats to lives and property in the state would be fished out and prosecuted.

