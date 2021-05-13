Abductors Of Ondo Deeper Life Pastor Demand N30million Ransom

The abductors of a Deeper Life Bible Church Pastor, Otamayomi Ogedengbe in Ondo State have made contact with his family, demanding a ransom of N30 million.

The pastor was kidnapped three days ago and his kidnappers insist on collecting the ransom before he will be released.

Ogedengbe, a native of Akungba Akoko in the Akoko South West Local Government Area of the state was kidnapped from a church along Irese Road in Akure around 8.37pm on Monday.

A family source said the kidnappers insisted that the ransom was unnegotiable, according to WithinNigeria.

The victim’s wife, Yinka Ogedengbe had earlier begged security agencies to help rescue her husband unhurt as quickly as possible due to his state of health.