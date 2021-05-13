BREAKING: Anti-June 12 General, Joshua Dogonyaro Is Dead

Lt. General Joshua Dogonyaro (Rtd) is dead.

Dogonyaro, who read the coup speech that ousted the General Muhammadu Buhari military junta and brought in the Ibrahim Babangida junta on August 27, 1985, was 80 years old.

Details of the cause of death were still sketchy as of the time of filing this report but a source in the family confirmed to SaharaReporters that the military man had passed on.

He was said to be a member of the dreaded Langtang Mafia in Nigeria’s military circle, a rumoured clique of military men from Langtang in Plateau State who were in powerful positions in government.

He was also one of the staunch anti-democracy generals who supported the annulment of the June 12, 1993 election, which denied the winner, Chief MKO Abiola the presidency after an overwhelming support from a large section of Nigerians, who voted in an election widely believed to be free and fair.

Dogonyaro served in many capacities before his retirement from the military.

He was born on September 12, 1940, and hailed from Langtang North in Plateau.