BREAKING: Anti-June 12 General, Joshua Dogonyaro Is Dead

Dogonyaro, who read the coup speech that ousted the General Muhammadu Buhari military junta and brought in the Ibrahim Babangida junta on August 27, 1985, was 80 years old.

by Saharareporters, New York May 13, 2021

Lt. General Joshua Dogonyaro (Rtd) is dead.

Dogonyaro, who read the coup speech that ousted the General Muhammadu Buhari military junta and brought in the Ibrahim Babangida junta on August 27, 1985, was 80 years old. 

Details of the cause of death were still sketchy as of the time of filing this report but a source in the family confirmed to SaharaReporters that the military man had passed on. 

He was said to be a member of the dreaded Langtang Mafia in Nigeria’s military circle, a rumoured clique of military men from Langtang in Plateau State who were in powerful positions in government. 

 

He was also one of the staunch anti-democracy generals who supported the annulment of the June 12, 1993 election, which denied the winner, Chief MKO Abiola the presidency after an overwhelming support from a large section of Nigerians, who voted in an election widely believed to be free and fair. 

 

Dogonyaro served in many capacities before his retirement from the military.

 

He was born on September 12, 1940, and hailed from Langtang North in Plateau. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Drugs Nigeria's Drug Law Agency Arrests Former Lagos Island Vice Chairman With Cocaine
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Police Why Police Will Detain Baba Ijesha Until Court Resumes – Lagos Police
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Terrorists Planning Attacks On South-West, Its Prominent Structures— Yoruba Leader Warns Governors, Religious Leaders
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Scandal EXPOSED: Ogun Governor, Abiodun In Land-grabbing Scandal, Using Police To Harass, Intimidate Owner
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari To Meet His Doctor During Official Trip To Paris Saturday
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Attack On Presidential Villa Happened Because Buhari Is Absentee Leader—PDP
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Army Arrests Ikonso’s Second-In-Command During IPOB, ESN Raid In Abia
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
News Police Arrest Two Northerners Behind Recent Attacks In Imo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Pastor Adeboye Cried As He Played Video Of Igboho Mocking Him Over His Son's Death For Us—Afenifere Leader
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Drugs Nigeria's Drug Law Agency Arrests Former Lagos Island Vice Chairman With Cocaine
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
News Three Students Jailed 33 Years In Cyprus For Killing Nigerian
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police Why Police Will Detain Baba Ijesha Until Court Resumes – Lagos Police
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Terrorists Planning Attacks On South-West, Its Prominent Structures— Yoruba Leader Warns Governors, Religious Leaders
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Scandal EXPOSED: Ogun Governor, Abiodun In Land-grabbing Scandal, Using Police To Harass, Intimidate Owner
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari To Meet His Doctor During Official Trip To Paris Saturday
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Attack On Presidential Villa Happened Because Buhari Is Absentee Leader—PDP
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Christianity Christian Association Of Nigeria Declares Three Days Of Mourning, Fervent Prayers Across Nigeria
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Scandal Company Linked To Ooni Of Ife, Oba Ogunwusi Involved In Real Estate Scandal Asks Subscribers To Send Details For Refund
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad