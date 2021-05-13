Ramadan: Caution Extremists Giving Islam Bad Names, Nigeria's Christian Association Tells Top Muslim Body

CAN prayed that the aftermath of this year Ramadan will usher in peace and unity into the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 13, 2021

The Christian Association of Nigeria has urged the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs to caution extremists who are giving bad names to Islam.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the Association's General Secretary, Joseph Bade Daramola, said the extremists are not grounded in Islam.

Christian-Association-of-Nigeria-CAN

The religious body gave the advice in its Eid-el-Fitr message to the NSCIA and Muslims.

The statement read, “The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) is rejoicing with the leadership of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and all Muslims in the country as they celebrate the successful completion of this year’s Ramadan. We wish you all Ramadan Mubarak.

“We are not unaware that your fasting was in obedience to the divine directive: 'O you who have believed, decreed upon you is fasting as it was decreed upon those before you that you may become righteous' — Surat Al-Baqarah 2:183. May God answer all your godly prayers offered throughout the month?

“We appeal to the leadership of NSCIA to continue to advise and caution the extremists who are not well-grounded in the faith and whose wicked and ungodly actions are giving bad names to Islam. It is trite to know that no godly person will engage in the promotion of violence, kidnapping, banditry and terrorism or identify with the perpetrators.

“We recognise and appreciate the ‘efforts’ that are being made by the police and other security agencies towards ensuring peaceful celebrations. May God put His fears into the hearts of our leaders to promptly do what is right, justly, and godly. We also pray that those who have compromised and are compromising the security in the country will have a change of mind and those who refused to change will be exposed and sanctioned by the Almighty God Himself.”

CAN vowed not to relent in promoting religious tolerance, peace and unity in the country and genuinely collaborate with NSCIA.

The statement added: “We remain partners in peacemaking. Let us continue working together for peace, unity and progress of the country.

“Our heart goes to the families and friends of those who are bereaved especially as a result of senseless and unwarranted killings in the country. May God console and comfort them all. Eid Mubarak to the leadership of NSCIA and all the Muslims in the country.”

SaharaReporters, New York

