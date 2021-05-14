Ebonyi Commissioner For Housing And Urban Development Is Dead

The Ebonyi State Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Wendy Uchechi Okah is dead.

Her death was disclosed in a Facebook post by the Special Assistant to Governor David Nweze Umahi on Inter-party and Labour Matters, Mrs. Jennifer Adibe-Nwafor.

The deceased politician reportedly died on Friday.

“So saddened.. one of the women I love...Engr Uchechi Wendy Okah, Hon. Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development to Ebonyi State Governor before her death this morning....she was a hard-working woman and a heroine...we will surely miss you,” Adibe-Nwafor said.

Some protesters in June 2020 burnt down the country home of Celestine Okah, the husband of the deceased.

The incident occurred at Elugwu Ettam community in the Okpuitumo Ikwo Local Government Area of the state.

Okah was accused of being involved in some criminal activities in the community, which he denied.