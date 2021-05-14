Four Suspects Arrested For Razing Police Station In Imo

Operatives of the Imo State Police Command have arrested four suspects in connection with the burning of Okigwe South Area Police Command headquarters.

The station was on April 26 attacked by some armed hoodlums who killed five policemen.

The state Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, on Friday, said when the armed hoodlums left the station, some youths of the community stormed the command building and looted the station’s arms and ammunition and later set it ablaze.

He stated that the tactical unit in conjunction with the Quick Intervention Unit of the command arrested the suspects in the Ehime Mbano area of the state, Daily Trust reports.

He said: “Operatives of the command deployed to Orieagu, in Ehime Mbano LGA to fish out the perpetrators and their partners in crime have arrested four notorious suspects in connection with the dastardly act.

“All the suspects were identified by a suspect, one Onyedikachi Onneme, arrested by the police in connection with the act.

“The suspects were responsible for the looting and setting ablaze the Area Command Headquarters located at Orieagu in Ehime Mbano LGA in of the state.

“Recall that on 26th April 2021, some armed hoodlums invaded and attacked Okigwe South Police Area Command where five policemen were gruesomely killed while others sustained injuries.

“When the armed hoodlums left the station, some unscrupulous youths of the community stormed the Area command building and looted the station’s arms and ammunition and later set it ablaze."

He said all the suspects were in police custody undergoing investigation with a view to arresting their accomplices.