Imo Female Student Killed By Nigerian Soldiers Set For Burial Today

Divine Nwaneri, a 100-level student of the Imo State University (IMSU), who was killed by soldiers will be buried on Friday (today).

Divine will be laid to rest in Obollo, Isiala Mbano Local Government Area.

The 25-year-old student of Soil Science and Biotechnology was on April 25 killed by soldiers on guard duty around the Owerri Custodial Centre, adjacent to Imo Government House.

SaharaReporters gathered that she was shot dead while in a Lexus IS 250 with number plate, Lagos KSF 407 GT, in company with her friends.

The deceased was being driven in the car around 10 pm when the soldiers opened fire on them, with bullets hitting her and the male driver.

They were rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri, where the IMSU undergraduate was confirmed dead while the driver survived.

Receiving her family members in his office on Thursday, Commissioner for Information, Declan Emelumba promised that justice would be done.

Emelumba assured the family that the state government would take all appropriate measures to provide them the needed succour.

“We feel your pain, very deeply and we assure you that government will alleviate your pains to the extent possible. Please be consoled.

“Governor Hope Uzodinma is synergising with security agencies and calm is gradually being restored to the eastern heartland,” he said.

Father of the deceased, Harrison Nwaneri, a Lagos-based pastor, thanked the government for its efforts.

He recalled that officials facilitated treatment before Divine passed away at the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri.