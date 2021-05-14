Panic As Gunmen Attack Osun Town, Kill Two

Five of the hoodlums were arrested while others escaped into the bush with bullet wounds.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 14, 2021

Two persons have been killed by some hoodlums during the chaos at Arulogun area of Ede town in Osun State while properties were also destroyed.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident on Friday, saying five of the hoodlums were arrested while others escaped into the bush with bullet wounds.

File Photo

At the time of filing this report, the real cause of the crisis could not be ascertained as residents of the town were scampering for safety.

It was gathered that armed hoodlums, numbering about 30, stormed the house of one Wakili Olayiwola and started shooting indiscriminately.

A Toyota corolla car belonging to the 42-year-old man was burnt down in the house and the hoodlums also attempted to raze down the building.

Policemen arrived at the scene on time and engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel and the policemen eventually overpowered the hoodlums.

The PPRO gave the names of the suspects as Suleiman Babatunde, Saka Taofeek, Raimi Saheed, Akinloye Quwiyu and Sadio Alatise.

The Police’s spokesperson said the hoodlums killed two persons, Rilwan Kareem and Taofeek Aje.

The PPRO said the corpses of the two persons had been deposited at a mortuary for autopsy.

Opalola told Daily Trust that one single barrelled gun, one Dane gun, 8 expended cartridges, axes, cutlasses, charms and five motorcycles were recovered from the hoodlums.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Wale Olokode, has launched an investigation into the incident and assured that all the hoodlums who escaped would be apprehended and made to face the full wrath of the law.

SaharaReporters, New York

