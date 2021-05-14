SCANDAL: Top Liberian Lawmaker Forges University Of Ibadan Certificate

The lawmaker and House of Representatives member from the Grand Gedeh County District in Liberia, Alex Chersea Grant, is currently enmeshed in a certificate forgery scandal after Nigeria’s University of Ibadan confirmed that the lawmaker did not graduate from the institution and was never awarded any degree certificate.

The university in a letter obtained by SaharaReporters, signed by S.O. Oyewumi, Deputy Registrar, Exams and Records and Admin Data Processing, and dated May 5, 2021, confirmed that the lawmaker did not graduate from the institution.

The university said, “I regret to inform you that Grant Alex Chersea did not graduate from this university and was not awarded the Bachelor of Degree in Sociology from Second Class Honours (Upper Division) effective November 19, 2005, as claimed.

“Furthermore, the purported copy of the candidate’s certificate forwarded for verification did not emanate from this university. Therefore, it is assumed to be a forged document.”

The Liberian lawmaker had announced that he is a product of that institution which he boastfully posted on his official Facebook page, adding that he earned a degree in Sociology in 2005.

Chersea Grant had taken his spot as a prominent Liberian with a degree scandal attached to his name.

But documents have now proven that the District 3 lawmaker has a fake academic certificate.

On his official Facebook page, the lawmaker is credited with having an undergraduate degree from the University of Ibadan in Nigeria, where he claimed to have earned his degree in Sociology in 2005.

But upon inquiry, it was revealed that Grant, who is serving his second six-year term at the National Legislature and chairman of Grand Gedeh Legislative Caucus, has never been a student of the university.

Some of Grant’s relatives also noted that the lawmaker is a 1990 secondary school dropout from the Zwedru Multilateral High School in Grand Gedeh County.

Also, a man claiming to be Grant’s former instructor, said, “I’m surprised to hear Alex is doing his master’s. He was in 11th grade before the civil war in 1990 and everyone fled since then no one heard anything about him going back to school only to hear he is doing master's?”

Meanwhile, Grant in his response, said the allegations could be a product of “mischief makers with potential to foment distractions from weighty matters of the country.”

He pointed accusing fingers at Grand Gedeh County Marshall Dennis as the mastermind behind what he referred to as an attempt to ruin his character.

“Senator Dennis is the one paying his boys to run lies on Facebook, he even sent Martin Kollie money to publish it on his Facebook page,” he said.

“Do I need degree to be representative or do I need degree to serve my people; or do I also need degree to make money? Let them be wasting their time. Marshall Dennis is afraid because he has nothing to show to our people in 2023, I will beat him in the election massively, young people are wasting their time on things that don’t benefit them.”