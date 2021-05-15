Sunday Ighoho, Others Defy Police Order, Storm Osogbo For Yoruba Nation Rally

Scores of youths, under the aegis of Omo Oduduwa United, on Saturday stormed the streets of Osogbo, Osun State, to agitate for the Yoruba nation despite threats by security operatives.

Armed security operatives had earlier took over the Nelson Mandela Freedom Park, the venue of the rally.

They were also sighted at major junctions within the metropolis.

SaharaReporters gathered that the development forced the agitators to change the venue for convergence to November 27 bridge, around NECO office, Africa Area, Osogbo.

The protesters, including Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, marched from the new venue through Ogo-Oluwa, Aregbe junction, Fakunle, Ola-Iya and Odi Olowo areas.

They carried placards, banners chanting secession songs and distributing handbills to people along the streets.