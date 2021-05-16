All South-West Governors, Monarchs Support Yoruba Nation But Scared To Admit Openly—Sunday Igboho

Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, says all the governors and monarchs in the South-West are in support of efforts to have an independent Yoruba Nation.

Igboho disclosed this while speaking with other agitators at a Yoruba Nation rally held on Saturday in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

Igboho

He claimed that the governors are interested in breaking away but are scared that their monthly allocations could be denied if they declare open support for the course.

The self-acclaimed freedom fighter said the Yoruba Nation must leave now as it can no longer slave for the North.

Ighoho sought unity among Yoruba people and asked all aggrieved persons of Yoruba extraction to come together.

He said, “I can’t be cowed or intimidated. They said I would be arrested. Who would dare do that? We are no longer part of Nigeria. We won’t have anything to do with them again.

“There is no election again in Yorubaland until we have a Yoruba Nation. Those in authority initially thought we were joking when we demanded an independent Yoruba Nation.

“All our governors are with us. From Oyo, Ogun and Ondo to Ekiti, Lagos and Osun, they are supporting us, but they can’t do it openly. Allocation they give them in Abuja may stop if they do it openly. So, don’t abuse them again. Governor (Gboyega) Oyetola was informed I would be in Osun and he allowed us to come here. All our monarchs are with us."