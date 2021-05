Peter Igbifa, President of the Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, has narrowly escaped death in an auto accident.

The accident occurred along the East-West Road on Sunday evening.

Mr Igbifa, who was heading to Bayelsa state for the celebration of Isaac Adaka Boro's Day when the car lost control during a downpour, crashed into a pole.

The vehicle was said to have somersaulted three times.

However, he came out unhurt but his sports utility vehicle was badly damaged.