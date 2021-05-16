Three Brothers, One Other Killed By Suspected Herdsmen In Benue

Three teenagers said to be brothers working on their father's farm, were reportedly killed on Saturday by suspected herdsmen at Yelwata Community in the Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

The teenagers were shot after being attacked by unknown men suspected to be herdsmen, on the farm.

Benue State Map

Confirming the incident to Tribune, Chairman of Guma Local Government Area, Caleb Abah said another person was mistakenly shot dead when a security operative trying to disperse angry youths protesting against the death of the three teenagers, fired into the crowd.

“Sadly, in an attempt to disperse the angry youths who were resisting, there was a shot by the security agencies and unfortunately, one of the protesters was hit by a bullet and killed," he said.

Abah said the protesters had blocked the Makurdi-Lafia Road, after dumping their recovered corpses of the three brothers there.

He said it took thr intervention of the military, police and others to restore peace in the area.

According to him, the state governor, Samuel Ortom, also had to intervene to restore calm in the affected area.

“As we speak right now, calm has been restored to the area and we are already making arrangements for the dead to be buried,” he said.