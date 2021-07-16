20 Suspected "Yahoo Boys" Arrested in Katsina

20 suspected internet fraudsters have been arrested in Dutsinma Local Government Area of Katsina State by the Kano Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The suspects, mostly in their early twenties, were arrested after reports showed that some Internet fraudsters were perpetrating fraudulent activities around the Dutsinma Local Government Area of Katsina State.

This was contained in a statement by the EFCC's spokesman, Wilson Uwajuren.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had launched an application called Eagle Eye, to ease the reporting of economic and financial crimes.