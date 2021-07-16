20 Suspected "Yahoo Boys" Arrested in Katsina

The suspects, mostly in their early twenties, were arrested after reports showed that some Internet fraudsters were perpetrating fraudulent activities around the Dutsinma Local Government Area of Katsina State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 16, 2021

20 suspected internet fraudsters have been arrested in Dutsinma Local Government Area of Katsina State by the Kano Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

This was  contained in a statement by the EFCC's spokesman, Wilson Uwajuren.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had launched an application called Eagle Eye, to ease the reporting of economic and financial crimes.

SaharaReporters, New York

