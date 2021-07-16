BREAKING: Suspected Fulani Herdsmen In ‘Custom Uniform’ Currently Attacking Oyo Community, Igangan

A source said the gunmen, who disguised in custom uniform, stormed the town on Friday night, shooting sporadically.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 16, 2021

Igangan, a southern Oyo town that shot to prominence amid Yoruba-Fulani tensions early this year, is currently under attack again, SaharaReporters has gathered.

“Igangan is under attack presently, the attackers wore a custom uniform to deceive the villagers,” he said.

The latest attack is coming a few weeks after over 20 people were killed when gunmen suspected to be Fulani herders attacked the community.

Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, had in February issued an eviction notice to herders in the area, after blaming them for insecurity in the area.

In a recent development, two Fulani leaders in the town, Seriki Saliu and Iskilu Wakili, were ejected from the area by local security outfits after they were accused of conniving with kidnappers who abducted some of the indigenes for ransom.

Some of the kidnapped victims were killed even after the ransom was paid.

