Nnamdi Azikiwe Varsity Bows To Pressure, Reduces Tuition After Students' Protest Against Hike

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 16, 2021

The management of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State has finally bowed to the pressure of the students and drastically reduced tuition in the university.

This comes after a five-day negotiation with the Students Union Government of the institution. 

SaharaReporters reported that UNIZIK students had taken to the streets, protesting the hike in school fees, and demanded an immediate change in the fees.

One of the protesting students, who spoke with SaharaReporters on Monday, said, “Our school fees went from N20,100 to N56,700.

“Students are protesting today in UNIZIK. There is now no difference between federal and state-owned schools."

The management of the university negotiated with members of the SUG and eventually reached a consensus on Friday, thus paving the way for a smooth matriculation ceremony that took place on Thursday.

In the revised fees, incoming medicine, pharmacy, and science-based students would henceforth pay N89000 as against over N100,000 earlier paid, while arts-based coursed would attract N84,000. Fees for returning students were also reduced from about N53000 to N40000 for science students and N22,200 for art students.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Joseph Ikechebelu, who led the negotiating team expressed delight that normalcy had finally returned after the tension–soaked situation of the past few days.  

The DVC said, “The management of the university and the entire students’ body are in total agreement with the new schedule of fees. This has put to rest the information making the rounds that the students are agitating for a fee reduction. With this agreement, any further protest would be considered irrational and anybody involved in it should be prepared to face the consequences.”

