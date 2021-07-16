No Network To Transmit Election Results Electronically – Nigerian Communications Commission Tells National Assembly

The NCC was called upon by the House to offer explanations following the controversies that erupted during the consideration of the Bill

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 16, 2021

Following the stalemate in the consideration of the Electoral Amendment Act by the House of Representatives, the Nigerian Communications Commission has said Nigeria does not have adequate network coverage in its 119,000 polling units to enable the electronic transmission of election results.

Speaking on behalf of the NCC team while appearing before the House of Representatives on Friday to provide insights into the possibility of transmitting election results via electronic means, the Executive Commissioner, Technical Services, Engineer Ubale Maska, said that in all the polling units studied in 2018, only about 50 per cent had 2G and 3G networks.

He added that the 4G network, which is higher, only exists in areas where there is already a 3G network, therefore making the coverage inadequate.

The NCC was called upon by the House to offer explanations following the controversies that erupted during the consideration of the Bill, which forced the House to adjourn proceedings to Friday.

