Police Counter Nigerian Army's Claim, Confirm Soldiers Shot Protesters At Dangote Sugar Company

The Adamawa State Police command has countered the claims made by the Nigerian Army on the shooting of protesters at the Dangote Sugar factory on Thursday.

The police confirmed that five protesters sustained gunshot wounds during the protest.

The spokesperson for the command, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, confirmed the incident to SaharaReporters on Friday in Yola, the state capital.

He said, "The Command received a report between the hours of 10 on Thursday that a large number of youths from neighboring Gyawana village invaded the Sugar Company.

"They were armed with dangerous weapons, threatening the entire company staff, including residents of the staff quarters to leave the area.

"The tense situation led to the deployment of operational teams, including the military to ensure no break of law and order in the company and its surroundings.

"So, later in the evening, between hours of 5-6 the youths, numbering up to 200, again mobilized and tried to gain access to the company with the intention of attacking and destroying things.

"On seeing that, the security operatives decided to open fire and dispersed them, and as a result, five people sustained bullet wounds and were rushed to the hospital for treatment."

