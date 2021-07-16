UNIBEN Sets Up Panel To Investigate Result Of Female Student Who Wore 'Aggressive Malpractice' Shirt

The Department of Microbiology, University of Benin has constituted a committee to probe the results of a female student, who marked her graduation in a controversial shirt.

Some days ago, a video had gone viral on social media which featured the young lady, Peace Ufuoma, wearing a shirt that reads 'aggressive malpractice brought me this far'.

In a meeting on Tuesday, July 13, the management of the institution begun investigating all the results of the lady and a report is to be given within a week.

The memo sighted online was signed by the department's head, S.E Omonigho, and directed to one Prof I. O Enabulele to head the committee.

It read, “To investigate her involvement in any examination malpractice; to investigate what transpired about the online publications; to scrutinize all her results till date, including all exam scripts; to scrutinize all marking schemes for all her courses; how true is the inscription on her shirt...?”