Fire Guts Ebeano Supermarket In Abuja

The cause of the fire and extent of damage cannot be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 17, 2021

The popular Ebeano Supermarket, in Lokogoma area of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, has been gutted by fire.

The inferno has caused confusion in the area as people were seen scampering for safety.

An eyewitness said the firefighters had arrived at the scene and making effort to put out the fire.

A group of prayer warriors was sighted praying outside the supermarket.

