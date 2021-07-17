Former Jigawa Governor, Ibrahim Aliyu Is Dead

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 17, 2021

A former military governor of Jigawa State, Brigadier General Ibrahim Aliyu (retd.), is dead.

His death was confirmed on Saturday in a statement by Habibu Nuhu Kila, the Special Adviser Media and Public Relations to Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar.

According to the statement, the General died in Kaduna on Friday.

The statement read, “His Excellency, Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar MON, mni, of Jigawa State, with utter sadness, announced the death of a former Military Administrator of Jigawa State, Brigadier General Ibrahim Aliyu rtd., who died yesterday Friday in Kaduna.

“Governor Badaru described the death of General Aliyu as a great loss to the people and government of Jigawa State.

“He said that the late General sacrificed his life for the service of humanity. Governor Badaru prayed to the Almighty Allah to grant him eternal rest and give his family and people of Jigawa State the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Aliyu served as the Military Administrator of the state from 9 December 1993 – 22 August 1996, under General Sani Abacha's regime.

