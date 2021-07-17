Nigeria’s UK Envoy Meets Igbo, Yoruba Leaders In London Over Security Issues

The Yoruba and Igbo leaders at the meeting reiterated their beliefs in the unity of Nigeria and the need to preserve it as a corporate entity.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 17, 2021

The Nigerian High Commissioner to the UK, Amb. Sarafa Isola met with eminent Yoruba leaders and Ohaneze Ndigbo in London on Friday to dialogue on current security issues in Nigeria.

The minutes of the meetings, which took place at the Nigerian High Commission office, were made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday.

According to the minutes, the dialogue centered on the efforts of the federal government to tackle internal security in Africa’s most populous country, which has been plagued by insecurity in recent years.

The Igbo leaders called for the enthronement of equity, justice, and fairness in the country, where the Igbo would be accorded their rightful position in the Nigeria project.

On their part, the Yoruba leaders spoke on the need for unity in Nigeria, adding that the Yoruba people would continue to remain in Nigeria.

They, however, demanded that power should be devolved to the various components of the federation through restructuring and federalism.

They reiterated the need for true federalism as canvassed by the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

The Yoruba leaders were led to the meeting by Chief Adebayo Oladimeji, a Chartered Biologist and Chairman of Nigerian Elders in the UK.

The Ohaneze team was led by the President of the group in the UK, Dr. Nnanna Igwe, a medical practitioner.

Both parties also stressed the need for dialogue and continuous engagement on matters of concern to all Nigerians, particularly those in the UK.

SaharaReporters, New York

Sponsored Ad

