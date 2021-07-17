Sunday Igboho Trying To Escape From Nigeria – Nigerian Government Alerts Police, Immigration, Puts Activist On Stop-list

The Immigration noted that this was to enable Igboho to acquire a new Nigerian passport, apparently to facilitate his escape out of the country."

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 17, 2021

The Nigerian security agencies have alerted its officials nationwide to stop Yoruba nation activist and agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday igboho, from leaving the country.

The Nigerian security agencies after serially failing to stop the ravaging insecurity in the country in a letter by the Nigerian immigration Service copied to the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services among others said that “credible intelligence revealed that Adeyemo is making efforts to obtain a police extract and/or court affidavit."

The Immigration noted that this was to enable Igboho to acquire a new Nigerian passport, apparently to facilitate his escape out of the country.”

The government also said it had at the moment, placed the activist on the stop-list in order to facilitate his arrest.

The government said it had directed security agencies to arrest Igboho anywhere he is found.

This was contained in a letter by the Nigeria Immigration Service dated July 9, 2021 and addressed to the Director-General, Department of State Services, DSS, the Inspector General of Police and the DG, National Intelligence Agency, NIA.

Igboho was declared wanted by the DSS on allegations of stockpiling arms to destabilise the country, which he has since denied, but his whereabouts remain unknown.

Igboho’s whereabouts has remained unknown ever since his home was attacked by operatives of DSS and other security agencies attacked his home, killing some of his aides and taken his wife and other family members away.

The NIS letter titled “Stop-listing of person: Adeyemo Sunday Adeniyi (aka Sunday Igboho), male, Nigerian, passport number A11613637, date of birth 10/10/1972’ was signed by Assistant Comptroller General of Immigration, Investigation and Compliance, A.B. Baba, on behalf of the Comptroller General and was copied to all zonal controllers and control posts nationwide.

“I am directed to request that you kindly place the above-named person on stop-list. Credible intelligence revealed that Adeyemo is making efforts to obtain a police extract and/or court affidavit to enable him to acquire a new Nigerian passport, apparently to facilitate his escape out of the country,” it reads.

“In addition, he should be arrested wherever and whenever sighted and referred to the Director-General, Department of State Services vide letter no: S.605/A/246 dated 05 July 2021.”

SaharaReporters, New York

