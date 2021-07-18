Bishop Oyedepo’s Living Faith Church Allegedly Sacks Pastors For "Generating" Low Income From Their Branches

A man who identified himself as a former pastor of the Living Faith Church International, popularly known as Winners Chapel, Peter Godwin, says he was sacked by the church for not generating enough money in his branch.

Godwin in a trending video seen by SaharaReporters said he was employed on the 28th of August, 2020.

He claimed he was invited with about forty of his colleagues by the state pastor on July 1, 2021, and were all sacked over low income in their branches.

Godwin, however, failed to mention the name of the state.

He said, “Actually, by the special grace of God, our father in this great assembly, Living Faith Church received a mandate from the Lord to plant 10,000 churches in Nigeria and by the special grace of God, I was privileged to be one of the pastors that were employed on the 28th of August, 2020, that was last year.

“So after that, I started working, engaging myself in the work of the Lord. I tried my possible best to make sure I win souls for Christ but unfortunately, on the 1st of July, I received a call that the state pastor wants to see me, so I thought I was the only one. I was surprised, so I went to his office.

“When I got there, I saw other pastors too, over 40 of them, so I joined them. A few minutes later, we were issued a letter. I opened the content of the letter to see what was there and I saw that it was a sack letter.

“The content of the letter says ‘Consequent upon the recent performance review which revealed that your church growth index falls below expectation. Please be informed that your service as the pastor in charge is no longer required in this commission with immediate effect. You are to vacate your official accommodation and hand over all properties including the official ID card to the area pastor before departure.

“So I called the management the next day to know what happened since I wasn’t involved in any dubious activity or evil act. I was told by the management was that the church doesn’t operate at a loss, they also told me the total income that is being generated from my station should be able to cater for my welfare and accommodation, so as a result of low income, I’m hereby dismissed.”