Following the continued detention of five young Nigerians arrested at Dunamis International Gospel Centre ( The Glory Dome) in Abuja by the Department of State Service, some members of civil society groups on Sunday stormed the branch of the church at Area 1 Masaka to demand the release of the activists.

The activists were arrested on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at the church for wearing T.Shirts with inscriptions that reads, "#BuhariMustGo."

The Leader of the group, Agena Robert Ande described the arrest of the five youths as unconstitutional and illegal.

He said, "I am a Dunamite, a certified one, but I say no to injustice. These are congregants who were arrested and detained by the DSS illegally. We are saying they should be released. Our father in the lord should order the release of these five youths.

"They went to Glory Dome to worship just like every other congregant but they were beaten up and arrested and till today we don't know their location. We don't have any information about them, they even denied their lawyers access to them.

#FreeDunamis5: Again Activists Storm Dunamis Church, Ask Enenche To Release Detained Colleagues#freedunamis5now pic.twitter.com/GFfbjfMc0X — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) July 18, 2021

" So we are here to tell Dr.Paul Enenche to release these people. We are all Nigerians and there should be justice in the church. Every religious leader preaches justice and peace and that is why we are here.

Recall that two days after the arrest of the worshipers, human rights activists, Omoyele Sowore and Deji Adeyanju, met with the Senior Pastor of the church Dr. Paul Enenche to demand their release.