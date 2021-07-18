FULL LIST: Identities of 52 ‘Stone Age’ Senators Who Voted Against Electronic Transmission of Election Results

No fewer than 52 senators of the National Assembly voted against the electronic transmission of election results by the Independent National Electoral Commission – a decision which many Nigerians have condemned saying the "lawmakers live in the Stone Age" and wish to suppress the will of the people.

Among the 52 are 50 members of the All Progressives Congress in the Senate and two of their counterparts in the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party.

They had on Thursday voted against electronic transmission of election results in the forthcoming general elections.

Notwithstanding the constitutionally guaranteed independence of the electoral body, the senators insisted that INEC should also be compelled to seek clearance from the Nigerian Communications Commission, over the issue.

Here are the Senators who cast the votes against electronic transmission

Kabiru Gaya (Kano Central)

Ovie Omo-Agege (Delta Central)

Peter Nwaoboshi (Delta North)

Ali Ndume (Borno South)

Opeyemi Bamidele (Ekiti Central)

Ibrahim Gobir (Sokoto East)

Mohammed Goje (Gombe Central)

Yusuf Yusuf (Taraba Central)

Ibrahim Bomai (Yobe South)

Sahabi Ya’u (Zamfara North)

Uba Sani (Kaduna Central)

Elisha Abbo (Adamawa North)

Ahmad Kaita (Katsina North)

Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central)

Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North)

Yakubu Oseni (Kogi Central)

Jibrin Isah (Kogi East)

Smart Adeyemi (Kogi West)

Ibrahim Oloriegbe (Kwara Central)

Oluremi Tinubu (Lagos Central)

Solomon Adeola (Lagos West)

Tanko Al-Makura (Nasarawa North)

Godiya Akwashiki (Nasarawa South)

Abdullahi Adamu (Nasarawa West)

Mohammed Musa (Niger East)

Aliyu Abdullahi (Niger North)

Mohammed Enagi (Niger South)

Nora Dadu’ut (Plateau South)

Francis Alimikhena (Edo North)

Abubakar Kyari (Borno North)

Ajibola Basiru (Osun Central)

Robert Boroffice (Ondo North)

Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia North)

Adelere Oriolowo (Osun West)

Aishatu Ahmed (Adamawa Central)

Biobarakama Degi-Eremienyo (Bayelsa East)

Oyelola Ashiru (Kwara South)

Bello Mandiya (Katsina South)

Hezekiah Dimka (Plateau Central)

Frank Ibezim (Imo North)

Kashim Shettima (Borno Central)

Sa’idu Alkali (Gombe North)

Amos Bulus (Gombe South)

Danladi Sankara (Jigawa North-East)

Ibrahim Hadejia (Jigawa North-West)

Suleiman Kwari (Kaduna North)

Kabir Barkiya (Katsina Central)

Jika Halliru (Bauchi Central)

Lawali Anka (Zamfara West)

Lawal Gumau (Bauchi South)

Stephen Odeh (PDP, Cross River North)

Shuaibu Lau (PDP, Taraba North)