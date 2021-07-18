Nnamdi Kanu Stresses Unity, Tolerance On All Sides – Lawyer Describes Latest Meeting With IPOB Leader

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 18, 2021

Aloy Ejimakor, the lawyer representing the arrested leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, says the IPOB leader is not in a bad mood in the custody of the Department of State Services.

Ejimakor disclosed this in a tweet after meeting the IPOB leader in the DSS custody on Sunday, adding that Kanu also stressed unity and tolerance on all sides.

Nnamdi Kanu

“Today, I met with Onyendu at the DSS. We spent nearly four hours. My interaction with him was fulfilling. He’s cheery and looks forward to overcoming this predicament sooner than later. Again, he stressed unity and tolerance on all sides. He has you all in his thoughts,” he tweeted.

 In June, the IPOB leader was arrested in Kenya and extradited to Nigeria to face charges of treason.

He was subsequently arraigned masked before Binta Nyako, a Judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja who asked him to be remanded at the DSS custody. 

Kanu is facing charges bordering on treasonable felony instituted against him at the court in response to years of campaign for the independent Republic of Biafra through IPOB.

He was granted bail in April 2017 for health reasons but skipped bail after flouting some of the conditions given to him by the court.

