Abductors Of Baptist Students Demand N60million Ransom, Give Ultimatum

Meanwhile, the bandits recently released one of the students on health grounds.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 19, 2021

Bandits who abducted students of Bethel Baptist School have asked parents of the abducted students to pay a cumulative ransom of N60million to free the students before the end of Monday.

Meanwhile, the bandits recently released one of the students on health grounds. 

On July 5, bandits attacked the school located at Maraban Rido, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State abducting many students. 

 

One of the affected parents had told Vanguard that the bandits promised that if the ransom is paid accordingly, the 120 remaining students would be released immediately. 

 

He said, “We are already working round the clock to raise the ransom. They said if the ransom demand is met today (Monday), the students would be released on Tuesday, they promised us.

 

“Some amount has been gathered, but the church is trying to raise additional funds from members and well-wishers to complete the money. We, the parents, have already been contributing to the pool.

 

“The bandits had last week released one of the students who became sick in their custody.

 

“He was brought back home by some other kidnapped victims who were released after their families had paid their ransom.”

 

It was gathered that the bandits had earlier demanded hundreds of millions, but after several days of negotiations, they reduced the ransom to N500,000 per student, making it a total of N60 million.

 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity REVEALED: Details Of Autopsy Report Of Lagos Teenager Killed During Yoruba Nation Rally
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nigeria's Broadcasting Commission Wants Us To Call Bullets, Groundnuts, Call Gunshots, Fireworks—Shehu Sani Slams New Directive
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity Unknown Gunmen Kill 10 Persons In Benue Communities
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides 87-Year-Old Leads Protest Over Abduction Of Anambra Community Ruler
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap Medical Doctor in Kogi Hospital
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Education Abducted Bethel Baptist High School Student Freed On Health Grounds, Narrate Treatment By Bandits
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News EXCLUSIVE: Yoruba Freedom Fighter, Sunday Igboho Arrested in Cotonou
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal Lawyer Awaiting Confirmation As Oyo Judge Slumps To Death Inside Chamber
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Betrayers, Shame – Nigerians Protest At Kenyan Embassy Over Nnamdi Kanu’s Arrest
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity REVEALED: Details Of Autopsy Report Of Lagos Teenager Killed During Yoruba Nation Rally
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Jobs Nigeria's Attorney General, Malami Approves Posting Of Solicitor-General/PS, Director Of Public Prosecution
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics FULL LIST: Identities of 52 ‘Stone Age’ Senators Who Voted Against Electronic Transmission of Election Results
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Buhari Government Provoking South-Westerners By Hunting Sunday Igboho – Yoruba Group
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics How Tinubu Prevented Tunde Bakare From Running With Buhari In 2015 – Former CPC Chairman
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion The North Is Bleeding While The Elites Are Fighting For 2023 Presidency By Buhari Olanrewaju Ahmed
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Human Rights Nigeria’s Secret Police Prevented Nnamdi Kanu From Signing Forms For UK Consular Assistance— IPOB Leader's Lawyer
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Elections Court Refuses To Suspend Lagos Council Poll Despite Omission Of 11 Parties
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nigeria's Broadcasting Commission Wants Us To Call Bullets, Groundnuts, Call Gunshots, Fireworks—Shehu Sani Slams New Directive
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad