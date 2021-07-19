African Action Congress Decries High Level Of Insecurity In Edo

The level of insecurity in Edo State especially the Benin/Auchi Road bordering the three senatorial districts in the state is unacceptable, the African Action Congress (AAC) has said.

AAC in a statement by its state Chairman, Comrade Hafiz Lawal, condemned Governor Godwin Obaseki over what it described as “lackluster performance.”

While expressing sadness over the worrisome killings and kidnappings in some parts of the state, the party asked Obaseki to show Edo people what his government has done in the last four years.

The statement partly reads, “There is billions of naira on security votes coming to Edo state on monthly basis that is never unaccounted for. We must begin to engage and question the government on quagmires like the one we are currently experiencing in Edo.

“We challenge the Obaseki-led government to show Edo people what it has done in the past 4 years. We urged him to intensify more effort to eradicate kidnapping and restore peace in the affected areas throughout the state.

“Infrastructure on the other part has remained unattended to. The development in a state would remain a far cry so long there is no conscious effort at investing in intellectual and physical infrastructure. The leadership of Governor Obaseki should initiate a drive that will see his campaign promises come to pass.”