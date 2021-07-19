Bayelsa Court Orders Arrest Of Whistle-blower Over Alleged Diversion Of N3Billion Loan

Justice Iniekenimi Uzakah issued the warrant, following an oral application by state prosecuting counsel, E.S. Obed, who noted that Idumange has been absent from court to defend the charge against him, NAN reports.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 19, 2021

A High Court in Bayelsa, on Monday, issued a bench warrant authorising the arrest of a former General Manager of Radio Bayelsa, John Idumange, who raised an alarm over alleged diversion of N3 billion Agriculture loan by government officials.

Justice Iniekenimi Uzakah issued the warrant, following an oral application by state prosecuting counsel, E.S. Obed, who noted that Idumange has been absent from court to defend the charge against him, NAN reports. 

The Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice in Bayelsa, Biriyai Sambo, SAN, sued Idumange for misdemeanour and seditious publications against government officials, who Idumange accused of diverting the loan.

The defence counsel, J. D. Olubowale had told the court that the defendant had an accident on his way to court but the judge insisted that the defendant must be produced in court. 

He, therefore, adjourned the matter till July 26.

A Magistrate's Court had on March 11 in Yenagoa, ordered Idumange’s detention for 30 days pending police investigation.

Idumang, who alleged that officials of Bayelsa government diverted a N3 billion Agric loan, was arrested on March 10 and charged to court the next day.

Some officials of the Bayelsa government had reported to the police that Idumange had made seditious publications that maligned their persons in his claims.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Lawyer Awaiting Confirmation As Oyo Judge Slumps To Death Inside Chamber
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections Court Refuses To Suspend Lagos Council Poll Despite Omission Of 11 Parties
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo Election: Supreme Court Fixes Hearing Date For Akeredolu, Jegede
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM High Court Chief Judge Fails To Assign Lawsuit Filed By Detained #BuhariMustGo Activists As Enenche Hires Youths To Attack Sowore
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Human Rights Court Fixes Date To Hear Lawsuit Filed By Five Detained #BuhariMustGo Activists Against Pastor Eneche, Others
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal British Commission, London Law Firm Agree To Take Over Nnamdi Kanu’s Case
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal Lawyer Awaiting Confirmation As Oyo Judge Slumps To Death Inside Chamber
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics How Tinubu Prevented Tunde Bakare From Running With Buhari In 2015 – Former CPC Chairman
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Jobs Nigeria's Attorney General, Malami Approves Posting Of Solicitor-General/PS, Director Of Public Prosecution
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Betrayers, Shame – Nigerians Protest At Kenyan Embassy Over Nnamdi Kanu’s Arrest
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics FULL LIST: Identities of 52 ‘Stone Age’ Senators Who Voted Against Electronic Transmission of Election Results
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity REVEALED: Details Of Autopsy Report Of Lagos Teenager Killed During Yoruba Nation Rally
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Christianity Bishop Oyedepo’s Living Faith Church Allegedly Sacks Pastors For "Generating" Low Income From Their Branches
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Court Refuses To Suspend Lagos Council Poll Despite Omission Of 11 Parties
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Human Rights Nigeria’s Secret Police Prevented Nnamdi Kanu From Signing Forms For UK Consular Assistance— IPOB Leader's Lawyer
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Unknown Gunmen Kill 10 Persons In Benue Communities
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion The North Is Bleeding While The Elites Are Fighting For 2023 Presidency By Buhari Olanrewaju Ahmed
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nigeria's Broadcasting Commission Wants Us To Call Bullets, Groundnuts, Call Gunshots, Fireworks—Shehu Sani Slams New Directive
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad