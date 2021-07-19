IPOB Members In Spain Protest Arrest, Detention Of Nnamdi Kanu, Call For Immediate Release

Members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Madrid, Spain have called for the immediate release of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who is currently in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The embattled IPOB leader was arrested and extradited to Nigeria from Kenya in June.

File Photo

During a press briefing, Nigeria's Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami explained that Kanu was intercepted through the collaborative efforts of Nigerian Intelligence and Security Services.

But since then, there have been protests in various places locally and internationally, calling for the release of Kanu.

For the protest in Spain, the protesters displayed various placards stating their grievances, which centre on Kanu's arrest and continued detention.

They also called for the immediate release of the IPOB leader.

One of the protesters in Spain could be heard saying in a video seen by SaharaReporters, “My name is Samson Joseph. We are live here in Spain protesting what the Nigerian government did to our leader, how they kidnapped our leader unlawfully from Kenya and took him to Nigeria. We are here in Spain to protest. We are live in Spain, capital of Madrid, today 19th of July, 2021.

"We are marching to the British Embassy. The world must hear us, the world must know how Fulanis are killing us, the world must know how Fulanis have declared the Jihad in the land of Biafra, how they are killing us to take our land from us.

“We have come out en masse to protest. We are IPOB. The Nigerian government must free our leader. Whether the Fulani likes it or not, Biafra must come. Biafra must be free, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu must be freed unconditionally because he has not committed any crime. Self-determination is a fundamental human right, we are simply calling for a referendum.

“We are not calling for war, we are calling for self-determination, a referendum is our right, they must give us. We are Biafrans, not Nigerians. Nigeria is a contraption, it is a zoo, it is a British company, Nigeria is a crime against humanity, we denounce Nigeria with our blood. Biafra is my identity. They must free Nnamdi Kanu, Nigeria must fall, Fulani cannot conquer us. Fulani will never take over our land.”