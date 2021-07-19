Lagos Court Grants 49 Yoruba Nation Agitators Bail, As They Face Charges For Murder, Treason, Others

The defendants, who were arrested in connection with the Oodua republic mega rally, were further detained by an ex parte order granted for 21 days.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 19, 2021

The Yaba Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, has granted bail to the 49 Yoruba Nation agitators.

The Lagos State Police Command on July 3rd arrested the agitators at Ojota, Lagos while protesting in support of the actualisation of the Yoruba Nation and demanding the freedom of Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho.

File photo used to illustrate story.

The defendants include Olasunkanmi Tanimola; Kabiru Lawanson; Chinemerem Emmanuel; Rasaki Musibau; Lukman Olalade; Olasanmi Oladipupo; Bashiru Shittu; Taofeek Abdusalam; Olamilekan Abata; Abdullahi Sikiru; Tosin Adeleye; Babatunde Lawal.

Others include: Abiodun Taiwo, Adagunodo Babatunde, Oluwafemi Adeleye, Oloye Taiwo, Saheed Kareem, Adebayo Waheed, Akinbode Sunday, Lawal Akeem, Samuel Ire, Ogundile Dare, Oba Tajudeen Bakare.

A motion for their bail application was filed by human rights lawyers led by Olasupo Ojo and Oladapo Kayode.

The court in a ruling on July 5 failed to grant bail to the 49 Yoruba Nation agitators arrested and detained by the Lagos State Police Command.

The 21-day ex parte order will expire on July 26, 2021.

A part of the order read, “I, Inspector Atagahmen Richard, Nigerian citizen/ police officer attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, under the Lagos State Police Command do hereby depose on oath and state as follows: 

“That I am the above-named person and address, that I am part of the team of investigating Police officers currently investigating a case of conspiracy, murder, treason, felony, unlawful possession of firearms and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace against the defendant and every fact deposed herein came to my knowledge in the course of execution of my duty by virtue of which I am conversant with the facts of this case.

“That the Police arrested the defendants at Ojota while rampaging, protesting and causing mayhem and panic to the public peace. That the suspects are seriously indicted. That the police are by this application requesting for the remands of the defendants for the 21 days to enable the police to conclude their investigation.”

SaharaReporters, New York

