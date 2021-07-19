N29 Billion Fraud Case: Court Says Ex-Adamawa Governor, Nyako, Son, Others Must Face Trial

But in his ruling on Monday, Justice Okon Abang, dismissed the defendants’ no-case-submission and ordered them to enter their defence.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 19, 2021

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Monday ruled that a former governor of Adamawa State, Murtala Nyako, has a case to answer in the N29 billion fraud charges brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Nyako is being prosecuted by the EFCC alongside his son, Abdul-Aziz, two companies, Sebore Farms and Extension Ltd and Pagado Fortunes Ltd, as well as Zulkifik Abba, Abubakar Aliyu, Blue Opal Ltd, Tower Assets Management Ltd, and Crust Energy Ltd on  37 counts of criminal conspiracy, stealing, abuse of office, and money laundering.

Former Governor of Adamawa State, Murtala Nyako

The Commission closed its case after it had called 21 witnesses, but rather than open their defence, the defendants opted for a no-case submission on the grounds that the prosecution had failed to link them to the alleged offences.

But in his ruling on Monday, Justice Okon Abang, dismissed the defendants’ no-case-submission and ordered them to enter their defence.

“I have calmly, carefully, and painstakingly scrutinised the evidence adduced by the 21 witnesses in chief and under cross-examination, including the oral and written arguments of all the defendants.

 “I have again carefully and painstakingly considered the evidence of the 21 witnesses and the massive documentary evidence and the extrajudicial statements of the defendants.

“I have carefully considered the legal arguments of all the counsel for the defendants, their written and oral arguments, and the argument of the prosecution. See Also Corruption Trial Of Ex-Adamawa Governor, Nyako Stalls In N29 Billion Fraud Case 0 Comments 6 Months Ago

“It is my humble but firm view that the prosecution has established a prima facie case against the defendants, and they are required to enter their defence immediately,” Justice Abang said

The trial has been adjourned till October 4, 5, 7, and 8 for the defendants to open their case.

The last witness to be called by the prosecution was Kobis Harithimnu, a former Secretary to Adamawa State Government, who testified via video link.

The witness had told the court that there were two departments in his office, which he oversaw, namely: the Security and Special Services Office and Political Services, adding that memos were usually generated by the permanent secretary and brought to him for endorsement before sending to the governor’s office for approval.

He said, “It is the governor that approves the memos, and collects the cheques from the accountant of the department or sometimes from the permanent secretary. Some of the cheques are sent to the governor by me.”

He added that he explained to the permanent secretary that the procedure was irregular.

The trial which began on July 8, 2015 before Justice Evoh Chukwu, started afresh on September 12, 2016 before Justice Abang, following the demise of Justice Chukwu on June 8, 2016, after the prosecution had already called five witnesses.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Man Kidnaps Military Officer In Ogun, Assumes His Identity After Stealing His Uniform, Phones, Others
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Three Nigerians Arrested For Defrauding Woman Of N219million In India
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME 58-year-old Man Defiles 7-year-old Girl In Oyo
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Corruption Orji Uzor Kalu: I Can Fight Corruption Better Than President Buhari
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
CRIME Two JAMB Officials 'Almost Set Ablaze' At Mock Exam Centre In Lagos
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME Kano Housewife Kills Husband’s 17-year-old Fiancée Out Of Jealousy
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal Lawyer Awaiting Confirmation As Oyo Judge Slumps To Death Inside Chamber
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics How Tinubu Prevented Tunde Bakare From Running With Buhari In 2015 – Former CPC Chairman
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Jobs Nigeria's Attorney General, Malami Approves Posting Of Solicitor-General/PS, Director Of Public Prosecution
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Betrayers, Shame – Nigerians Protest At Kenyan Embassy Over Nnamdi Kanu’s Arrest
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics FULL LIST: Identities of 52 ‘Stone Age’ Senators Who Voted Against Electronic Transmission of Election Results
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity REVEALED: Details Of Autopsy Report Of Lagos Teenager Killed During Yoruba Nation Rally
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Christianity Bishop Oyedepo’s Living Faith Church Allegedly Sacks Pastors For "Generating" Low Income From Their Branches
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Court Refuses To Suspend Lagos Council Poll Despite Omission Of 11 Parties
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Human Rights Nigeria’s Secret Police Prevented Nnamdi Kanu From Signing Forms For UK Consular Assistance— IPOB Leader's Lawyer
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Unknown Gunmen Kill 10 Persons In Benue Communities
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion The North Is Bleeding While The Elites Are Fighting For 2023 Presidency By Buhari Olanrewaju Ahmed
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nigeria's Broadcasting Commission Wants Us To Call Bullets, Groundnuts, Call Gunshots, Fireworks—Shehu Sani Slams New Directive
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad