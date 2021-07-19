Nigeria's Attorney General, Malami Approves Posting Of Solicitor-General/PS, Director Of Public Prosecution

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 19, 2021

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami has approved the posting of Umar Mohammed, the current Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation as the new Solicitor-General of the Federation/Permanent Secretary. 

He also approved the posting of Babadoko Mohammed, SA Prosecution/ HAGF's office to take over as the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation. 

Abubakar Malami

This was contained in an internal circular issued by the current Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Dayo Apata, to all directors, unit heads in the federal ministry of justice, dated July 19, 2021.

Apata, who is retiring from office on Sunday, 25th July 2021, said the postings were necessary to avoid a vacuum in the smooth running of the office of the SGF/PS. 

The handing over ceremony has been scheduled for Friday, 23rd July 2021 at the Olusegun Obasanjo Auditorium by 11 am. 

He, however, noted that the posting is pending the appointment of a new SGF/PS. 

The circular obtained by SaharaReporters read, “In view of my imminent retirement from office as SGF/ PS with effect on 25th July 2021 and in order to avoid a vacuum in the running of the Office of the SGF/PS as well as the need to sustain the current tempo in the management of the Federal Ministry of Justice in general, please be informed that the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation has approved new postings: 

“Umar Mohammed who is the current Director of Public Prosecution will now be the director overseeing the office of the SGF/PS. Babadoko Mohammed who is currently the Senior Adviser Prosecution/HAGF office will be the DPPF.

“In effect, the current DPPF will oversee the affairs of the Office of the SGF/PS pending the appointment of a new SGF/PS in line with Circular No: HCSF/962/VOL.1 of 16th February 2017. The above development has been notified to the head of the civil service of the Federation.

“The handing over ceremony will hold on Friday, 23rd July 2021 at the Olusegun Obasanjo Auditorium by 11 am. The above posting takes effect from 26th July 2021 when all handover procedures and resumption of office are to be completed."

SaharaReporters, New York

