Nigeria's Broadcasting Commission Wants Us To Call Bullets, Groundnuts, Call Gunshots, Fireworks—Shehu Sani Slams New Directive

NBC had given a new directive to media outlets to apply caution in their reportage, saying too many details may negatively affect the efforts of security agencies fighting insurgency in the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 19, 2021

A former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has condemned the directive from the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) instructing television and radio stations to stop divulging details in their reports about the activities of bandits, kidnappers and insurgents in the country.

Shehu Sani while reacting to the directive, wrote on his Twitter page, ”When you see bullets on the ground, NBC wants you to say it’s groundnuts.

Shehu Sani

”When you hear gunshots, NBC wants you to say it’s fireworks. When you see blood, they want you to say it’s lipsticks. When you see bandits, they want you to say it’s masquerade.”

“The Commission, therefore, urged broadcasters to collaborate with the government by not giving details of either the security issues or victims of these security challenges so as not to jeopardise the efforts of the Nigerian soldiers and other security agents,” the order read.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

