REVEALED: Details Of Autopsy Report Of Lagos Teenager Killed During Yoruba Nation Rally

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 19, 2021

An autopsy conducted on a young girl, Jumoke Oyeleke, who was hit by a stray bullet during the Yoruba Nation rally in Lagos has been obtained by SaharaReporters.

According to the autopsy signed by Dr SS Soyemi of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, Jumoke’s death was caused by “Haemopericardium, disruption of the heart and lungs and missile injury to the chest.”

Hemopericardium refers to blood in the pericardial sac of the heart. It is clinically similar to a pericardial effusion, and, depending on the volume and rapidity with which it develops, may cause cardiac tamponade.

Agitators for Yoruba self-determination had on July 3 gathered at the Gani Fawehinmi Park in Ojota amid the presence of armed policemen and soldiers.

This was after the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, had addressed newsmen at the venue, where he announced that no rally is allowed in the state. See Also Police Yoruba Nation Rally: 14-year-old Girl Killed By Stray Bullet In Lagos 0 Comments 2 Weeks Ago

However, his announcement was set aside by the agitators who flaunted their banners and chanted all sorts of slogans to express their determination towards the breakaway of the Yoruba group from Nigeria.

This displeased the security operatives at the venue who fired teargas canisters and used water cannons to disperse the crowd.

This didn’t deter the agitators who returned to their converging point and carried on from where they left off.

The next action from the security operatives had everyone at the rally scampering to safety as gunshots sounded from different directions. See Also News Police Demanded Over N200,000 For Autopsy, ‘Burial Expenses’ – Family Of Teenager Killed At Lagos Yoruba Nation Rally 0 Comments 9 Hours Ago

When the situation became a bit calm, Jumoke, who was said to be displaying drinks at a shop close by, was seen lying in a pool of blood.

She was reported to have been hit by a stray bullet when security operatives were dispersing the crowd at the rally.

SaharaReporters, New York

