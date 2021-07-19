Three Nigerians Arrested For Defrauding Woman Of N219million In India

According to IndianTimes, the accused, Jango Nicolas (29), Monday Okeke (26) and Paulinus Mbanugo (29), currently reside in Nilothi Extension, New Delhi.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 19, 2021

The Pune City Police have arrested three Nigerian nationals in Delhi for allegedly defrauding and extorting Rs 3.98 crore (N219,067,155.42) from a 60-year-old woman in Pune.

According to IndianTimes, the accused, Jango Nicolas (29), Monday Okeke (26) and Paulinus Mbanugo (29), currently reside in Nilothi Extension, New Delhi.

Indian police

The woman, who is the complainant in this case, works in a very senior position in a private company.

Last year, she came in contact with a person on Facebook who claimed to be from a foreign country.

This person was an online fraudster but posed as someone in a prominent position by pretending to have assistants and account managers, police said.

Over the next few months, the complainant and the fraudster communicated frequently, exchanged phone numbers and started conversing on WhatsApp, police said.

Sometime later, it was the complainant’s birthday and the fraudster told her he had sent her a high-end iPhone as a gift, police said.

From this point on, large sums of money were taken from the complainant on the pretext of customs clearance at Delhi Airport and other false reasons, police said.

The fraudster even claimed he had been arrested after reaching India and demanded money to arrange his release and for medical treatment, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime and Economic Offences) Bhagyashree Navtake said, “In this case, the online criminals initially started taking money on the pretext of sending gifts like iPhone, jewellery and foreign currency and for various false reasons like customs clearance and other formalities for these gifts. The complainant was promised that she would be compensated for the money she was giving... She had made transfers of funds up to Rs 1 crore for these gifts. 

“However, what started as a gift fraud turned into online extortion. The suspects started threatening her with various legal actions. She was told that there were illegalities involved in the items she had paid for and she would face action from government agencies. She transferred even more money under these threats.”

Senior Police Inspector D S Hake said the complainant ended up transferring Rs 3,98,75,500 to online fraudsters in as many as 207 transactions from two bank accounts.

The money was transferred to 67 accounts of 25 banks between September 2020 and March 2021.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Robbers Attack Commercial Bank In Ondo, Kill Journalist, Policeman, One Other
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
CRIME FCT Police Arrest Suspected Killer Of Abuja Pharmacist
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
CRIME Zenith Bank Security Aide Arrested For Attempting To Kidnap Bank Manager
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
CRIME After Days On The Run, Police Finally Arrest Man Who Killed Three In-laws In Edo
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME Mother Of Four Accuses Imo Lawmaker Of Rape, Police Intimidation
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME Husband Kills Wife In Ondo Over Disagreement
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics FULL LIST: Identities of 52 ‘Stone Age’ Senators Who Voted Against Electronic Transmission of Election Results
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Christianity Bishop Oyedepo’s Living Faith Church Allegedly Sacks Pastors For "Generating" Low Income From Their Branches
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigeria’s UK Envoy Meets Igbo, Yoruba Leaders In London Over Security Issues
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Nnamdi Kanu Stresses Unity, Tolerance On All Sides – Lawyer Describes Latest Meeting With IPOB Leader
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos, Kano, Abuja, Three Others Placed On Red Alert Over COVID-19 Third Wave
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Fact-check: Viral WhatsApp Message Claims Coconut Water Can Cure All Forms Of Cancer. How True?
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics How North Plans To Produce Next President After Buhari – Arewa Forum Reveals
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Journalism SERAP Gives Buhari-led Government 24 Hours To Withdraw NBC Order On Reporting Of Terrorist Attacks
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Abducted Bethel Baptist High School Student Freed On Health Grounds, Narrate Treatment By Bandits
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
United States of America ATM Cameras Reveal How Three Nigerians Stole N580 Million COVID-19 Unemployment Benefits In United States
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kill 13 Policemen, Two Others In Zamfara
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Accident Fire Guts Ebeano Supermarket In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad