What Muslims Should Do During Eid-el-Kabir – Christian Association Of Nigeria

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 19, 2021

The Christian Association of Nigeria has fecilitated with the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and the Muslim faithful as they mark this year Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

The Christian body noted that muslims in Nigeria should during the celebration pray for the country to come out of the many security challenges it is currently grappling with.

CAN enjoined the Muslim faithful to pray for the country to be able to overcome this myriad of challenges.

In a statement entitled, ‘Eid-el-Kabir: CAN Felicitates With Nigerian Muslim Ummah,’ signed by Daramola Bade Joseph, General Secretary of CAN said the Christian faithful in the country felicitate with them for being alive to witness this day and celebrate despite the menace of insecurity challenges in the country occasioned by the criminal activities of bandits, kidnappers, terrorists, killer herdsmen and other undesirable elements.

According to CAN, “Our governments at all levels should also be more mindful of the plights of the people whose lives and property have been under incessant attacks and threats as is the case in Kaduna State. It is becoming worrisome and of great concern to all and sundry.”

The statement explained that “the primary responsibility of any government is to protect lives and property under its care”, lamenting that many families are mourning and gnashing teeth during this occasion is an understatement.

CAN noted that Nigerians as a whole, Kaduna and some other states in particular are no longer sleeping with their two eyes closed because of the unending destruction of lives and property, asking that may God intervene in the situations of the country as soon as possible.

The statement pleaded for uncompromising efforts and support of our law enforcement officers and appealed to the Federal Government to provide a peaceful and conducive atmosphere for the celebrations of this great festival.

