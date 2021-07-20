African Charter, 1984 Treaty Will Prevent Benin Republic From Giving Igboho To Buhari Government—Lawyer

Mrs Ropo Adeyemo, a German citizen and wife of Yoruba self-determination agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, was arrested together with him.

Igboho's lead counsel, Chief Yomi Alliyu (SAN), disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Alliyu added that a 1984 Treaty and an African Charter will prevent the government of Benin Republic from giving Igboho to Nigeria.

SaharaReporters had reported that Igboho was arrested in Benin Republic on Monday night while attempting to leave the country for Europe.

Igboho was declared wanted by the Department of the State Services (DSS) following a raid on his house earlier on July 1, during which two of his associates were killed and 12 others arrested.

However, his lawyer, Alliyu in the statement, described how Igboho was arrested by the INTERPOL.

The statement said, "It is a shocking news that Nigerian Government has gotten Chief Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Sunday Igboho Oosa arrested by INTERPOL in Republic of Benin notwithstanding the political nature of his offene and what the DSS earlier said that they refrained from arresting him so as not to overheat the polity of Southwestern Nigeria.

“It is advisable for the INTERPOL and Benin Republic to be aware of the savagery acts committed in our clients house in the wee hours of 1st July, 2021; between 1.00am and 3.00am; shooting their way through and killing 2 people in the process and maliciously damaging his properties in the course of that illegal invasion.

“Though the invading DSS officers did not state any reason for their invasion to our client before or during invasion they later paraded 13 people and ammunition which our client denied to be his as he is a peaceful campaigner for self-determination and it is on good record that the guns and ammunition displayed were the same displayed in 2013 in another instance."

The lawyer said one of the persons killed during the raid on the residence of Igboho on July 1 was his business partner.

Alliyu also noted that one of Igboho's business associates indetified as Mr Adisa Saheed Olalekan was one of those killed during the raid on his house in Ibadan.

He continued, “This could be seen on 2013 Facebook though DSS has dismissed this on their website. But what they cannot deny is that when they were leaving our client's house, they left with two corpses and people arrested and nothing more except 2 guns belonging to the police escorts of Mr Adisa Saheed Olalekan.

“One of the people they killed was one Mr Saheed Adisa Olalekan of Oladams Motors, Osogbo, who came to Sunday Igboho’s house to discuss auto business. He came with 2 police escorts. Though the policemen were not among the people paraded to the public, their guns were among those displayed.

“The Extradition Treaty of 1984 between Togo, Nigeria, Ghana and Republic of Benin excluded political fugitives. It also states that where the fugitive will not get justice because of discrimination and/or undue delay in prosecution the host country should not release the fugitive.

“Now, Article 20 of African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights to which the four countries are signatories made agitation for self-determination a fundamental right to be protected by all countries.



“This made Chief Sunday Adeyemo a POLITICAL OFFENDER who cannot be deported and/or extradited by the good people of the Republic of Benin for any reason.

“Secondly, that he cannot get justice or even be killed is apparent in how those arrested in his house were detained for more than 21 days now without access to their lawyers. Even the wife among them could not change her undies for 21 days! Which inhuman treatment can be more this?

“Again another wife of our client Mrs Ropo Adeyemo, a German citizen, has been arrested together with her husband in Cotonou. What offence has she committed to warrant this?

“We urge the good government of the Republic of Benin and international community, especially Germany, to rise up and curb the impunity of the Nigerian Government by refusing any application for extradition of our Client who already has application before ICC duly acknowledged."