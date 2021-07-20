Blood Of #EndSARS Protesters Won’t Let You Have Peace – Aisha Yesufu To Buhari

Human rights activist, Aisha Yesufu, has said the blood of innocent Nigerian youths that the President Muhammadu Buhari government ordered the military men to shed during last year #EndSARS protests shall haunt him incessantly.

The activist also stated that the wailing and the anguish of the families of those massacred protesters would not let Buhari have peace.

Aisha Yesufu

Yesufu disclosed these while tweeting on the nine months’ remembrance of the departed #EndSARS protesters killed in Lekki, Lagos State, on October 20.

Nigerian youths had late last October staged demonstrations in major towns and cities in the country, particularly in the Southern region, protesting against the now defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a unit of the Nigeria Police Force.

The protests degenerated into a call for the resignation of President Buhari; end of bad governance; demand for accountability by government officials, among other things.

However, as it grew stronger, the protest was hijacked in different locations leading to the destruction of government assets and the attack of homes of some politicians.

But the climax of the crisis that resulted from the protest was the shooting at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos State, where soldiers were said to have killed many protesters.

The Buhari-led administration has maintained that no one died during the attack despite reports from local and international news media and video clips on social media saying otherwise.

The Nigerian Government had also enumerated the nationwide demonstration against SARS as one of its reasons for prohibiting Twitter.

And in a tweet on Tuesday, Aisha Yesufu said, “Nine months ago unarmed protesters were shot and killed by the government of Muhammadu Buhari.