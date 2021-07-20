BREAKING: Protest In Israel Over Nigerian Government’s Detention Of Nnamdi Kanu

Hundreds of Nigerians from the South-East and South-West regions on Tuesday morning staged a protest rally in Tel Aviv, Israel, to demand that the Nigerian government releases the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

The protesters chanted “Free Nnamdi Kanu” as they marched from the Phillipino Garden and headed for the British Embassy on Hayakon Street, Tel Aviv.

According to a Facebook live video seen by SaharaReporters, the protesters wore Biafran flags and marched on the road as they sang solidarity songs.

There have been protests within and outside Nigeria since the arrest of Kanu on June 18.

SaharaReporters had on July 1 reported that Nigerians living in London, United Kingdom, also protested.

Some of the protesters waved the Biafran flag in a video obtained by SaharaReporters as they chanted, “Free Nnamdi Kanu now”, “Free Nnamdi Kanu now.”

Kanu is a British and a Nigerian citizen and it is believed that he had been staying in the UK.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, had first announced the arrest of Kanu, while listing out his offences and insisting that he must continue his court trial in earnest.

SaharaReporters had reported that Kanu was blindfolded and sneaked into the courtroom by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) in handcuffs while his legs were also chained.

He was hurriedly taken to Court 2 where the presiding judge told the prosecution lawyer, Shuaib Labaran to inform the defence counsel of the new date for the continuation of the trial.

Journalists were prevented from filming Kanu as he was shielded and taken through the back door.

The prosecution applied that Kanu jumped bail and wanted him to be remanded at DSS custody. The court granted the application.

Justice Muritala Nyako has adjourned the matter to July 26, 2021.

