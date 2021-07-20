Buhari Declared War On Yoruba People By Arresting Igboho — Afenifere Leader, Adebanjo

Adebanjo said Adeyemo should not be allowed to suffer alone for fighting for the liberation of the Yoruba.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 20, 2021

Ayo Adebanjo, the leader of Yoruba social-cultural group, Afenifere, has said President Muhammadu Buhari has declared war on Yoruba people following the Monday arrest of Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho).

SaharaReporters exclusively reported how Igboho was arrested in the Benin Republic on Monday night.

Ayo Adebanjo

This comes a few days after the Department of State Service declared him wanted.

On July 1, his residence was raided by operatives of the DSS, who confirmed killing two people and making several arrests.

Igboho’s allies said seven people were killed during the raid and the DSS evacuated all bodies.

Adebanjo told Peoples Gazette on Tuesday afternoon that Adeyemo should not be allowed to suffer alone for fighting for the liberation of the Yoruba.

“Yoruba worldwide should take to the streets to make sure that Sunday Igboho is not brought back to Nigeria and if they bring him back, the Yoruba should ensure that he is not badly tortured or worse. They have declared war on our people.” See Also Breaking News EXCLUSIVE: Yoruba Freedom Fighter, Sunday Igboho Arrested in Cotonou 0 Comments 23 Hours Ago

The Afenifere leader said Yoruba youth should rise and demand a restructuring of the country, first with the adoption of an equitable Constitution that will be written by all constituents that make up the country.

He continued, “Freedom is never given, it is always won. People are too afraid of this regime and we have said it over and over that they should be bold to confront them and take back their country.

“They are ruling us with a Constitution that we did not make. It is a military Constitution and they have been rejecting all efforts to adopt a new Constitution, including the 2014 national conference,” he said.

Adeyemo’s arrest came three weeks after the regime abducted the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu in Kenya and forcibly removed him to Nigeria. Kanu was travelling with his British passport when the attack occurred, and the UK government has said efforts were underway to extract an explanation from Nigerian authorities. See Also Politics Steps Ongoing To Prevent Benin Republic’s Extradition Of Igboho To Nigeria – Akintoye 0 Comments 13 Hours Ago

Buhari has said he would always respect the rights of Nigerians, but warned that separatist pushes are often violent with insurrection undertone that his government will not allow to fester.

SaharaReporters, New York

