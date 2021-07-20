ECOWAS Court Gives Nigerian Government 30 Days To File Defence In $1billion Case Involving Death Of 14-Year-Old Trader

Jumoke, a female trader, was killed on July 3, 2021 by the police during Yoruba Nation rally in Lagos.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 20, 2021

The ECOWAS Community Court of Justice sitting in Abuja has given the Nigerian government thirty (30) days to respond to the suit filed by One Love Foundation through a human rights lawyer, Samuel Ihensekhien, seeking reparation for the family of Miss Jumoke, who was killed recently. 

Jumoke, who was 14 years old,  was allegedly killed by stray bullets reportedly fired by one of the police officers led by the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, while the police were dispersing the agitators at Ojota.

The foundation had in a suit No. ECW/CCJ/APP/38/21 sought an order of court directing Nigerian government, who is the defendant in the case, to provide effective remedies and reparation of $1 billion to the parents of the deceased.

In a "Notice of Registration" dated 19th July 2021 sighted by SaharaReporters, the court asked Nigerian government to file a defence within thirty (30) days after service of the application.

"Notice is hereby given that an application between Patrick Eholor and the Federal Republic of Nigeria was lodged by the applicant and registered by the court on the 19th July, 2021.

"You are required to lodge a defence within thirty (30) days after service of this application on you and take note that in default of your so doing, the applicant may proceed herein and judgement may be given in your absence."

The suit is also challenging the clampdown on peaceful protests by different security agencies, which he said was in variance to Section 24 which guarantees the rights to freedom of expression and information in Articles 8 and 9 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

