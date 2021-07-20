Free Sheikh Abduljabbar Detained Over His Religious Beliefs, Islamic Movement Tells Kano Governor, Ganduje

This is contained in a press statement released by the President Media Forum of the Movement, Ibrahim Musa on Tuesday to journalists.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 20, 2021

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria has asked the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje to drop the charges of blasphemy against embattled cleric, Sheikh Abduljabbar Nasiru Kabara and release him.

According to the Islamic Movement, the Nigerian constitution guarantees citizens the right to religious freedom.

“Sheikh Abduljabbar Kabara’s Constitutional rights as guaranteed in the Nigerian Constitution include the right to freedom of religion and conscience and freedom to worship, teach, practise, and observe his religion of choice. Arresting and charging Sheikh Abduljabbar by Ganduje government is a serious violation of these rights and we strongly condemn it as it should be condemned by all well-meaning Nigerians irrespective of their religious affiliations,” the statement read in part. 

It further argued that a recent religious debate between Sheikh Abduljabbar and the coalition of Kano clerics was stage-managed and a sham. 

“We have closely followed events with regards to his differences of understanding and opinion with these Kano-based coalition of clerics and how the Ganduje-led government took sides by closing the Sheikh’s school and mosque without first substantiating the accuracy of the allegations against him.

"He was lured into engaging in a 'debate' with these government supported clerics that turned out to be a secret trial, in which those who accused him of heresy were the prosecutors and the judges at the same time. The so-called 'debate' was clearly designed from outset to favour the coalition against the embattled Sheikh. It was held behind closed-door populated by only those who were openly opposed to him,” according to the Islamic Movement.

Hence the Islamic Movement concluded that, “Finally, we call on Ganduje to drop all these phony charges against the Sheikh and restore his fundamental human rights immediately. The Sheikh has as much rights as the coalition of clerics opposed to him to preach as each understands.”

Kabara was arraigned last Friday, July 16 before an Upper Sharia Court on charges that include blasphemy, incitement and other sundry offences. 

He was thereafter remanded in prison till July 28.

The IMN said it has information that the Ganduje-led Kano state government only seeks to "keep Sheikh Abduljabbar out of circulation and ban his religious teachings and activities simply because he differs in his religious outlook and viewpoint from theirs". 

It said, "We strongly believe that Ganduje government is misusing the instruments of power to gag Sheikh Abduljabar even as he is known to conduct his religious activities peacefully. His antagonists are only exhibiting extreme religious intolerance to those who differ with them. The coalition of Kano clerics must not compel their understanding on others by force. This is clearly an infringement on his constitutional rights of freedom of worship in a secular country like Nigeria.

"Sheikh Abduljabbar Kabara’s Constitutional rights as guaranteed in the Nigerian Constitution include the right to freedom of religion and conscience and freedom to worship, teach, practice, and observe his religion of choice. Arresting and charging Sheikh Abduljabbar by Ganduje government is a serious violation of these rights and we strongly condemn it as it should be condemned by all well-meaning Nigerians irrespective of their religious affiliations."

SaharaReporters, New York

