HURIWA Condemns Igboho’s Arrest, Asks Buhari To Declare Fulani Militia, Miyetti Allah Terrorists

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has condemned the arrest of Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo; with his wife, Ropo, in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

SaharaReporters had reported that Adeyemo, otherwise known as Igboho, was arrested on Monday night with a Benin Republic passport while trying to flee to Germany.

HURIWA in a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko wondered why the Muhammadu Buhari-led government failed to proscribe Fulani militia and Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, as terror groups despite the killing of Southern and Christian farmers in the country.

The group said the selective arrests of mainly Southern agitators whilst pampering and petting Fulani terrorists is at variance to Chapter 4. Section 42 of the Nigerian Constitution which represents the Right To Freedom from discrimination.

"President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has clearly demonstrated to the World that it is only out to stop crusaders in Southern Nigeria who have effectively activated mechanisms for checking and slowing down the incessant violence and terror attacks against communities all over Southern Nigeria by armed Fulani militia supported by Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association.

"The administration of Muhammadu Buhari by fiercely going after Sunday Igboho of the Yoruba self determination agitation platform and Nnamdi Kanu of the Indigenous People of Biafra and then maintaining unpatriotic silence and active conspiratorial silence on the dastardly terrorists activities of Muhammadu Buhari’s kinsmen and bandits including those who shot down a military jet in Zamfara State.

“The government by this latest clampdown on Sunday Igboho has demonstrated unambiguous evidence of supporting the agenda of MIYETTI ALLAH CATTLE BREEDERS ASSOCIATION which only few days back made senseless allegation that South West Governors are providing refuge for Sunday Igboho even when the gentleman has committed no crime but is being framed up over trumped up charges made the Department of State Services that seems to be working in cahoot with the Fulani ethnic warriors.

“His arrest is illegal and unconstitutional because his declaration as a wanted person in the first instance was a nullity because he is staying away for his safety and to avoid the cruel fate that befell his associates who were murdered by security agency in Ibadan.

“HURIWA recalled that the Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Igboho, was reportedly arrested in Cotonou, Benin Republic even as the Federal government of President Muhammadu Buhari is said to be making moves to repatriate him back to Nigeria.

“The freedom crusader Sunday Igboho whose only crime is speaking out against the incessant invasions of Yoruba ancestral lands by armed Fulani herdsmen was arrested at an airport in Cotonou on Monday night, a top source familiar with the matter stated.

"We think Mr. Sunday Igboho is a prisoner of conscience just like Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who was illegally abducted in Kenya and repatriated to Nigeria. In the case of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, he alleged that his life was threatened when soldiers invaded his father's palace but in the case of Sunday Igboho he ran to save his dear life because there were imminent threats to his life and those of his affiliates only because they took action to chase out the invading armed Fulani herdsmen.

"Nigerians should ask the President to declare Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association and the armed Fulani attackers bombarding all parts of Nigeria as terrorists groups or else it should be noted by all and sundry that President Muhammadu Buhari is actually supporting the agenda of these Fulani terrorists to destabilise Nigeria in their attempts to take away lands from natives of communities in the South and other Christian dominated areas in Northern Nigeria.”