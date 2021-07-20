Juju Failed In Yorubaland, Failed In South-East Too— Joe Igbokwe Mocks Igboho, Nnamdi Kanu

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Joe Igbokwe has mocked Oduduwa agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Igboho, over his arrest.

Igbokwe, who is the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Drainage and Water Resources, said Igboho’s arrest was an indication that “Juju” (charms) does not work.

He shared a photograph of Igboho wearing charms on his Facebook wall, noting that, “Juju” failed in the South-East and has also failed in the South-West.

His post read: “Juju no de work again ooo. It failed in Igbo land and it failed too in Yoruba land.”

Igboho had been at the forefront agitating for the Oduduwa Republic.

His agitation for a Yoruba nation had led him to some states in the Southwest.



A few weeks ago, operatives of the Department of State Services invaded Igboho's residence in Ibadan, Oyo State but he escaped.

Some of his associates were arrested and others were killed by the secret police during the invasion.

SaharaReporters had reported how Igboho was arrested in Cotonou, Benin Republic on Monday.

He was said to be on his way to Germany when he was nabbed by security operatives at the airport.