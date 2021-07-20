Man Commits Suicide In Delta After Raping A Minor

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 20, 2021

A man identified as Henry Jegbe, also known as Pastor, has reportedly committed suicide after having a canal knowledge of a minor in Agbor, in the Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Jegbe allegedly killed himself after he was accused of sleeping with the little girl, who was his neighbour's daughter.

The suspected rapist was living at Iregwa Street, off Ojeifoh Street and Upper Queen Lane and was found dead by his neighbours when they woke up in the morning, Vanguard reports.

Following the alleged suicide, it was learnt that other occupants of the compound where he lived have since deserted the area.

A resident in the area, who spoke to journalists, said, “We woke up that fateful morning to hear that Henry Jegbe has committed suicide by hanging which attracted the people in the neighbourhood."

SaharaReporters, New York

